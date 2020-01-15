@DaveAndMahoney: Vegas Golden Knights Fans Are HEATED

How do you feel about Gerard Gallant being let go?

January 15, 2020
angry fans
Breaking news came through this morning! Vegas Gold Knights have fired their head coach, Gerard Gallant. He will be replaced by Peter DeBoer. Fans have mixed feelings.... let us know what you think about this change on our socials @DaveAndMahoney. To add to the dramatics, this morning's Alternative Theater was top teir for @DaveFarra and @MahoneySucks. If you want to here more thespian action, you can find more at, http://www.daveandmahoney.com

