@DaveAndMahoney: What Are You Good At But Hate Doing?

Are You Really Good At Cleaning But HATE IT!?
February 14, 2020
Are you really good at cleaning but you HATE doing it? Or maybe you're like @MahoneySucks and really good at your hobby... but EVERYONE wants you to do that hobby for them for free. It's Friday and we thought we would celebrate a hard work week with a nice 80's inspired IPA. Today's #BeerForBreakfast has a pretty high ranking... a whopping 4.2 out of 5!