@DaveAndMahoney: What Expensive Thing Did You Break?

Episode 980: Have you ever broken something SUPER expensive while at work? Maybe you're like @AudreyOnAir's friend who broke a military plane worth MILLIONS. Share your story with us to our socials, @DaveAndMahoney. The #KarenChronicles are back and today we are introduced to the male version of a Karen.... DARREN! He has something to say about a sports bar that has 4 star review. Check out all additional content here, http://daveandmahoney.com