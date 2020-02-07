@DaveAndMahoney: What Stupid Things Give You Anxiety

Left hand turns, people who click their pens... theres a long list of weird things that give people anxiety.

February 7, 2020
Dave & Mahoney
Dave & Mahoney
anxiety
Categories: 
Dave & Mahoney
Dave and Mahoney
Podcasts

Left hand turns, people who click their pens... theres a long list of weird things that give people anxiety. What's yours? Send it in to our socials, @daveandmahoney. Why are people always trying to get behind the counter of fast food joints?? People were going CRAZY in this weeks #FastFoodFreakouts. Check out all other content you missed here, http://daveandmahoney.com

Tags: 
Dave and Mahoney
Ian
Audrey
Fast Food Freakouts
blooper reel
internet is awesome