@DaveAndMahoney: Women Tell Their Secrets

Men, you have NO idea. Women share their secrets/struggles of being a female.

February 4, 2020
Men, you have NO idea. Women share their secrets/struggles of being a female... like having to baby powder their boobs? What!? That's a THING?? Share your #femalestruggles to our socials, @DaveAndMahoney. Speaking of female struggles, the Karen's of the world have too many and we share them all on today's, Karen Chronicles. Check out more content that you may have missed here, http://daveandmahoney.com

