D&M: She's Too Young If She's Never Watched Ren & Stimpy
October 21, 2019
Categories:
Dave and Mahoney discuss how weird it is to date someone who didn't grow up watching the same TV shows that they did as kids. Also, Dave and Mahoney want to know, what's your current addiction? One listener said they are addicted to "fixing people".
