Donuts make Dave and Mahoney very happy

Dave and Mahoney got through Friday the only way they know how to...with beer! Today's Beer for Breakfast featured the delicious Backwoods Bastard from Founders Brewing. We also had an all new Blooper Reel, Fast Food Freakouts, the Internet is Awesome and we wanted to hear about something that brings you a ridiculous amount of joy. Dave loves taking the boat out on the water, Ian loves fresh cut baseball fields and Mahoney likes sitting on docks.