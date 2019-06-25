The Dave and Mahoney Morning Show Want To Know Your Drunken Injury

We've all had those moments when we, maybe, had a little too much to drink. That can, sometimes, lead to some crazy injuries. That was the question today on The Dave and Mahoney Morning Show. What is your drunken injury? Dave knows someone who fell down 3 flights to stairs and Audrey cracked her chin on a curb in Columbus! We also had an all new and ultra-motivating edition of Wise Words From the Web, Cover Your Ears and The Karen Chronicles are back! We read bad reviews of well-regarded establishments specifically by women named Karen.