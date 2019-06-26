The Dave and Mahoney Morning Show Want To Know The Grossest Thing You've Found in Your House
June 26, 2019
What's the grossest thing you've ever found in your house? Maybe it was something the cat dragged in or maybe something a lazy teenager left under the bed. Either way, we wanted to hear about it. We also had an all new Movie Quote Quiz. Our fasination with Nic Cage continued in an all new Cage or Staged and today's Redneck Report features a substitute teacher whose extracurricular actvities went a little too far.