The Dave and Mahoney Morning Show Want To Know Why You Can't Have Nice Things

Dave was back to his old tricks in an all new edition of Fake News Farra on today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show. Ian also encountered someone new at the bar/laundromat in an all new Dirty Laundry. She ruined a 20 year friendship and do you think she feels guilty about it? We also put dirty minds to the test in Bleeped BS and everyone has uttered the phrase "this is why we can't have nice things," but we wanted to know what was the one thing that REALLY made you realize it.