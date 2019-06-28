The Dave and Mahoney Morning Show Celebrate Dave's 40th Birthday!

On today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show we celebrated one of the greatest individuals ever to grace this Earth, oh and it was Dave's 40th birthday too. Kidding! Besides the celebration we also brought back Famous Felon or Feline where you have to guess if the crime was commited by either (you guessed it!) a celebrity, actual felon or....a cat. We also had an all new Blooper Reel, Redneck Report, we asked about the moment you had ONE JOB, but totally blew it and an all new Beer for Breakfast featuring Vegas' own Joseph James Hop Raider India Pale Ale.