Dave and Mahoney Want to Hear About Firework Accidents

With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, The Dave and Mahoney Morning Show wanted to know the most significant firework accident you've ever been apart of. Maybe you burned down your neighbor's garage or got a roman candle to the face. We wanted to hear it all! We also paid tribute to all the big loads we lost on our great highways during the month of June in our In Memoriam segment and Mahoney has returned from yet another cruise! We put him to the test in Are You Smarter Than a Community College Dropout. How do you think he did?