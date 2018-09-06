Felipe Esparza Talks Comedy, Bad Auditions and the Raiders

The "Last Comic Standing" Winner Headlines at the Joint Sept. 14

September 6, 2018
Felipe Esparza

Interviews

Comedian Felipe Esparza stopped in to talk with Dave & Mahoney Tuesday (Sept. 4) -- and the "Last Comic Standing" winner had no shortage of stories to tell about life on the comedy circuit.

In town for a show next week at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, Esparza kept the crew laughing with stories about his bad auditions, dealing with fellow comedians and his conflicted feelings about his no. 1 football team, the soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders.

Listen to the complete interview with Felipe below.

