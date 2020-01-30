Raiders Fans Offered Chance to Cement New Las Vegas Legacy

Former Raider Lincoln Kennedy stopped by the Dave And Mahoney Show to talk with Ian about the Las Vegas Raiders and the Raiders Foundation Legacy Brick Program.

The reality of the Las Vegas Raiders is still sinking in for Lincoln Kennedy.

“It’s a little surreal, it’s still a little fuzzy like a dream,” says the College Football Hall of Famer, Pro Bowler, and former Raider-turned-FOX Sports broadcaster. “You won’t believe it until you actually see two teams suit up, on the field, and realize, you’re here.”

While the Raiders brand is worldwide, the team itself is still getting used to its new home. Kennedy, who played offensive tackle for 10 NFL seasons (seven for the former Oakland Raiders), is among the former players leading the introductions on behalf of the team’s charitable arm, the Raiders Foundation.

The organization made a splash during the official Las Vegas Raiders announcement with a $500,000 donation to help eliminate school meal debt in their new home state. During a media blitz that saw him making the rounds on Las Vegas radio, Kennedy pitched fans on a new charitable endeavor: the Raiders Foundation Legacy Brick Program.

The commemorative brick program, similar to the Legacy Walk at Las Vegas Ballpark, allows fans to purchase and personalize a brick that will be placed near the north entrance of Allegiant Stadium, outside of the team store.

“It’s an opportunity to be part of history, because you’ll be forever cemented at Allegiant Stadium,” Kennedy says. “Even if you’re not a Raider fan, you can put the memory of the first time you went to a sporting event.

“It’s a great tribute.”

Bricks can be purchased in 4” x 8” and 8” x 8” sizes, with three and six lines of personalized text, respectively. Fans can also choose an 8” x 8” signature level brick option that comes engraved with the Raiders logo above their message, and includes a replica brick they can showcase in their homes.

The proceeds from the brick sales, which range from $850 to $1,500, will go to the Raiders Foundation and the programs it supports. Fans can learn more about the team’s charitable efforts at the Raiders Foundation website.