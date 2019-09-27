Mahoney Remembers Lying To His Mom about THAT Sock
September 27, 2019
We've all told ridiculous lies to our parents before, right? Some, worse than others and some far more believable. Mahoney tried to tell his mom that THAT sock wasn't dirty for that reason... it was so stiff it was literally standing up in the corner of his room. Lie absolutely detected.
