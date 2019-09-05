Mahoney Says Free Turkey For Everyone!

Dave was out-of-town (probably walking around with his shirt off) so Mahoney was the captain of today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show. Ian presented us with an all new Dirty Laundry. He spoke to a man who was involved in a Montana prison riot. Today's Redneck Report was all about food, this led to Mahoney coming up with a brilliant idea to stop crime. We also had an all new round of Cover Your Ears and we attempted to motivate in an all new Wise Words From the Web.