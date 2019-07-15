Mahoney says 'If you like it, you should put a ring (camera) on it'

Happy Amazon Prime Day from The Dave and Mahoney Morning Show! Ian got himself a Kindle, Audrey's putting her husband in control of their cart and Mahoney plans to make his house the smartest and most equipped his neighborhood has ever seen. We also talked about the million people who have RSVP'd to storm Area 51 and how that's probably not going to turn out very well. We also had an all new Coffee House Confessions where Ian talked to a gentleman who recently got a piercing that is now infected and in today's Redneck Report we talked about a woman who took a trip downtown after assaulting someone with a sandwich, but they did not report what kind of sandwich it was. What type of sandwich do you think would do the most damage?