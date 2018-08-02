VIDEO: Listen to X107.5 on Radio.com...Somebody Tell Bossy Rossy!

ATTENTION!

In case you've been out of the loop lately, the Dave & Mahoney Show, the Dave & Mahoney Show podcast and all things X107.5 can now ONLY be streamed at Radio.com! We realize it's a bit of a change for some, but trust us, you'll love the experience.

Bossy Rossy tried to pass the news on to the guys in one of their daily meetings...but we think the message may have been lost in translation!

Check out the video...and listen to X107.5 at Radio.com or through the Radio.com app.