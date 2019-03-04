Walk the Moon Drink in Dave & Mahoney Beer for Breakfast Podcast

Craft beer talk and a stellar performance from Walk the Moon brought out a big crowd to the Dave & Mahoney Beer for Breakfast podcast taping Saturday at Topgolf Las Vegas.

A family emergency forced Dave Farra to miss the event, but Mahoney soldiered on, handily soloing on podcast hosting duties with helpful assists from Ian, Sylvia and Bossy Rossy himself, Ross Mahoney.

The team talked with Shauna from Garage Brewing as the group sampled one of the brewer's finest -- their Toasted Marshmallow Milk Stout.

As always, the discussion took off into some unexpected directions...like when Mahoney made a stunning accusation about Bossy Rossy's "attack" on Mahoney's home furniture.

Mahoney also mentioned Topgolf and X107.5 parent company Entercom are hosting the Tapped In Beer and Golf Experience event on Mar. 29 -- to the delight of many beer fans in attendence.

As the raucous podcast session came to a close, the fans were hyped for some music -- and rockers Walk the Moon did not disappoint!

In town opening for Muse later that night at Mandalay Bay, Nick Petricca and the guys were excited to play in the intimate venue of the Topgolf stage. The crowd was treated to a boisterous three-song acoustic set, including "One Foot," new single "Timebomb" and the crowd pleasing closer "Shut Up and Dance."

Even though Nick said he was trying to keep the noise down for all the golfers swinging away just outside the bar area, the band was happy with the enthusiastic podcast fans.

"Best acoustic crowd all time." Nick said. "This is great!"

Afterward, the band took time to meet some of their fans and take some pictures.

Listen to the full podcast audio now or catch up on any past Dave & Mahoney podcasts here...and keep listening for details on future Dave & Mahoney Beer for Breakfast podcast tapings!