What Song Did Dave Listen To While Smashing Mailboxes?

October 31, 2019
Done something crazy on Halloween? The Dave and Mahoney morning show want to know! We find out what song Dave listened to while creating Halloween mischief as a kid.... aka smashing mailboxes. 

