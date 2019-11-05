You'd Have To Pay Dave 150 Million To Quit Doing This

November 5, 2019
Dave & Mahoney
Dave & Mahoney
Categories: 
Dave & Mahoney
Dave and Mahoney
Podcasts

We all have that one thing that we are so addicted to but just don't care to quit. Dave said you would have to pay him $150 million to quit doing this one daily activity. Also, one Karen from the Karen Chronicles is Karen T-eed to give you a bad review. 

Tags: 
Karen Chronicles
Cover Your Ears
Dave and Mahoney
Audrey
Ian
Redneck Report
Pop Trash
Top Stories
Fake News Farra