Dave makes his triumphant return...and he has a shirt on!

Dave is back, clothed and ready to go! Today we asked about things that you think are totally overrated. We got flooded with responses ranging from Game of Thrones all the way to beer and birthdays. Tom also put Mahoney to the test in an all new Are You Smarter Than a Community College Dropout. We also challenged listeners to see if they can decipher whether something that was said by either a drunk person or a toddler in an all new Tipsy or Toddler and today's Redneck Report featured a woman who was almost killed in a lawn mower accident, an assault over a slice of pizza and a man who found out that a Dollar Tree bathroom is not the best place to strip down and do drugs. We all thought that should have been common knowledge.