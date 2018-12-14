Eat These Wings Now

From mild to spicy, Rounders wings intensify game day action

December 14, 2018
Tossed in mild, medium, hot or spicy Firecracker BBQ, wings from Rounders Grilling & Gaming Company are served with carrots and celery. Dip in ranch or blue cheese and finish off with a sip of an icy Bud Light.

This is sponsored content produced by Entercom Las Vegas in collaboration with Bud Light.

 

 

 

 

