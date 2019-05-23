Emerge 2019: Four Festival Showcases We Can’t Wait to See

The two-day festival returns to Las Vegas on May 31, and this year everything is bigger. Bigger lineup. Bigger names. Bigger themes. Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is hosting Year Two of the festival, which bills itself as “the intersection of social justice, art, and music” and features a series of conversations and live music performances built around the themes of Protest, Brave, Self & Sex,,, x.”

With nearly 50 artists on tap – Doja Cat, Gerard Way, Andrew Bird, Talib Kweli, writer Whitney Bell, and Killers frontman Brandon Flowers among them – there’s no shortage of star power, and with single showcase tickets on sale, you can decide where you want to make the biggest impact.

Here are four showcases that we can’t wait to check out.

PROTEST

A showcase designed to “move your soul and ignite your action,” day one’s “Protest” panel is headlined by many of Emerge’s most recognizable names, including Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors-turned-activists Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg, with musical guests Ana Tijoux, John Forte, Nahko, and Tank and the Bangas, alongside the aforementioned Kweli, and Flowers. (May 31, 5 p.m., $45)

HOPE X HUMAN

The themes of Emerge are serious and intended to spark debate and action among its participants, but the opening night Hope X Human kickoff party will also give you a chance to kick back and celebrate the “raw, uninhibited beauty that lives within our collective human voices.” There will be cocktail tastings, which is always a draw, but the musical showcase, featuring Bishop Briggs, Marian Hill, Yoke Lore, and Nancy Whang and Gavin Rayne Russom of LCD Soundsystem, is the reason to get there early and rush to the front of the stage. (May 31, 9 p.m., $55)

WOMEN, WELLNESS & RECLAMATION

The festival’s only all-female panel features a quintet of women whose careers are linked to activism and empowerment: Chicago singer/songwriter Tasha, singer Bedouine, actress, singer, and songwriter Tayla Parx, rapper, singer, and producer SWSH, all hosted by Bell, whose work has been featured in HuffPost, Cosmopolitan, Teen Vogue, and others. (June 1, 2 p.m., $25)

BRAVE

After Saturday’s “Women, Wellness & Recreation” event, stick around for the follow-up session, “Brave.” Designed to “demonstrate how facing scary topics head-on thickens our skin and yields courage to stand against those that divide us with fear,” the evening showcase features one of the festival’s biggest names, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, alongside “Sisyphus” artist Andrew Bird, singer Dessa, Atlanta rapper J.I.D., journalist Jose Antonio Vargas, singer Laura Jane Grace, poet and author J.F. Seary, and speaker/standup comic Kristy Johnson. (June 1, 7 p.m., $45)

Single showcase, single day, and weekend passes to Emerge can be purchased via the Emerge website.