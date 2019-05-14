Emerge 2019: Four Reasons to Be First In Line for the ‘Hope x Human’ Event

Of all the panels and performances we’re dying to see at the second annual Emerge Impact + Music festival, the May 31 opening night “Hope x Human” welcome party is right up there near the top. Purchase Emerge passes here.

Why? For starters, it’s happening outside at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino pool, and there will be cocktail tastings! That’s enough to garner our curiosity, but after the lineup was announced, well, let’s just say it has our attention.

The event, which kicks off at 9 p.m. on the first night of the two-day festival, will feature a quartet of must-see artists, including:

Bishop Briggs

We’re still charmed by the 26-year-old British songstress and her 2018 debut album, “Church of Scars.” And here’s a bit of trivia for you! Bishop Briggs is just a stage name. The singer’s real name is Sarah McLaughlin. Maybe she changed it because it sounds too similar to that singer who does all of the ASPCA commercials.

Marian Hill

Philadelphia natives Jeremy Lloyd and vocalist Samantha Gongol make up the electronic duo of Marian Hill (nobody goes by their real names anymore). While they’re best known for their 2016 hit “Down” (which took off after it was featured in an Apple AirPods commercial), Marian Hill dropped a new album, Unusual, last year, and are set to appear both nights at the Emerge festival.

Ladies of LCD Soundsystem

Nancy Whang and Gavin Rayna Russom are best known as members of the electro-rock group, but have been touring as a DJ duo. In addition to delivering great music, the Ladies of LCD Soundsystem tour supports RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) and the PLUS1 initiative.

Yoke Lore

Adrian Galvin, better known to fans as Yolk Lore, is a former member of Walk the Moon and Yellerkin, who “combines echoing waves of banjo, vocals, and percussion to create unforgettable pop songs with sincerity and conviction.” It turns out he’s even made a fan of Taylor Swift. Tay-Tay added his cover of Savage Garden’s 90s hit “Truly Madly Deeply” to her Spotify playlist.

The three-day Emerge Impact + Music festival returns to Las Vegas for its second year on Friday May 31 and Saturday, June 1 at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Billed as “the intersection of social justice, art, and music,” Emerge features a series of conversations, speaking events, and live music performances all built around the themes of “Protest,” “Self,” “Brave,” and “Sex.”

Killers frontman Brandon Flowers, singer Andrew Bird, writer Whitney Bell, activists Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg, and artists Doja Cat, Big Freedia, and Talib Kweli are also among the festival’s headliners.

Single day and weekend passes to the Emerge Impact + Music festival start at $130 and can be purchased via the Emerge website.