FIRST LOOK: Peep Arctic Monkeys’ ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ Lyric Book Here Only

By Jordana Kalmanowitz

After a nearly four-year hiatus, the Arctic Monkeys are back. Since releasing arguably one of the best albums of the decade (2013's AM), the guys were finally ready for some new music.

Why now? The story goes that frontman Alex Turner was gifted a Steinway Vertegrand for his 30th birthday and not only did that spark the creative process for the Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album but it became nearly the sole inspiration for what was to come.

Listening to the album from beginning to end ("Star Treatment" to "The Ultracheese"), the album takes you on a journey—as if you are in the middle of a Jean-Pierre Melville film listening to the house jazz band in a hotel lounge. The juxtaposition between the film-noir sound and sci-fi references creates an incredible piece of art that puts you in a completely different place in a completely different time period.

Today, where visual albums rule the music space, the Arctic Monkeys have taken a different approach: lyric books. Going along with the album’s look, feel, and sound, the Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino lyric book is essentially new-age poetry from (hard) cover to (hard) cover. Take a sneak peek at some of the pages from the limited-edition lyric book we just received—hot off the presses!—ahead of their big reveal on May 11.

Where can you get these books? Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino pop-up shops are conquering the world for two days only. You can get your hands on one of these in select cities only, from Tokyo to Berlin, Paris, and New York.

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is out tomorrow Friday, May 11th, but in the meantime, stay tuned—there’s more to come from our exclusive interview with Alex Turner!