21 Voices of Pride: Sean McAllister, FOX5 Anchor

As we countdown to Las Vegas Pride 2018 October 19 to 21, Entercom Las Vegas asks LGBT influencers and community allies to speak out on what "pride" means to them.

Sean McAllister, entertainment anchor MORE & MORE Access FOX5 KVVU-TV, says:

"To me, pride is something that I never thought was possible growing up. On some level I always knew I was gay, but it wasn’t until my late 20s and early 30s when I came out to my family and friends. I carried shame with me for being the person I knew I was and I thought I’d be a disappointment if I came out. Today I know that was a thought that limited me. And today I see pride as freedom to be myself.

"While there are many people in my life of whom I’m very proud, as pride month is celebrated in Las Vegas I think it’s important recognize the efforts of the men and women who have bravely stepped forward to fight for equality at times when society was not yet ready to accept them. Those efforts made it possible for me and millions of others to live as our true selves. Without those pioneers we’d not have a pride month to celebrate."