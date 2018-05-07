Frances Bean Cobain

Frances Bean Cobain Shares Updated Version Of Original, Untitled Song

May 7, 2018

She's covered the likes of Leonard Cohen and Jimmy Eat World. Now, Frances Bean Cobain has taken to Instagram to share an updated version of the untitled song she wrote.

As the daughter of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole frontwoman Courtney Love, Frances has never been forced or pressured to pursue a career in music. In the past, she has modeled, hosted art exhibits, and worked as a visual artist. When an interviewer asked if she could see herself following in her parents' footsteps, Cobain explained that she would like to see her music come to fruition in some aspect but that she doesn't want to "pigeonhole" herself as a musician. 

