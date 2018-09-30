How to Make a Pizza Like a Pro

Video by Cierra Pedro and Krystal Ramirez

Pizza is undoubtedly one of the top foods to reach for on game day. Some of the best bar pizza around can be found at Rounders Grilling & Gaming, with four Las Vegas locations. Executive Chef Ray Padilla makes them to order and from scratch ingredients. Here are a few of his tips on how to make the best pie at home, with or without a pizza oven.

Padilla demos one of his signature pizzas with smoked diced chicken, fresh jalapeño, jalapeño bacon onion jam, “special sauce” and fontina and parmesan cheeses.

If you have a pizza oven ...

• Go for a flatbread dough

• Roll to get all the air out

• Shape into a wide and long oval

• Use room temperature dough, it stretches easier

• Whip up a unique sauce like Ray’s barbecue with a mustard and vinegar base cut with alfredo sauce for a tangy, creamy mix

• Add light beer to barbecue sauce to enhance the flavor

• Parmesan helps caramelize the top

• Less is always more! Don’t drown with sauce

Cook for 8 minutes and give it a turn half way through

If you don’t have a pizza oven

• Baking on a pizza stone has the same effect

• If you buy pre-made dough, leave it at room temperature and stretch it while it's warm

• Try frozen Lavash-style cracker dough, slack it out, add olive oil, then sauce, cheeses, meats and then bake it in the oven

• Put cornmeal down on the prep surface and bake it on the racks of the oven

