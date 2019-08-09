Back To School Checklist For 2019
Getting Ready For Another Great School Year!
Click Here For A Print Out PDF Copy Of CCSD's Back To School Checklist For 2019
Pre-K (KIDS Program) Supply List
SUGGESTED SUPPLIES
The Clark County School District will provide all necessary supplies to students. These items are not mandatory. Any item you are able to donate would be appreciated.
1 pkg Crayola markers (jumbo size)
1 pkg dry erase markers
1 pkg 24 ct. Crayons
8-10 glue sticks
1 pkg jumbo/kindergarten pencils
1 bottle of hand soap
1 box of gallon size Ziploc plastic bags
1 box of sandwich size Ziploc plastic bags
1 pkg baby wipes
1 roll of paper towels
2 boxes of Kleenex
Parents are required to provide the following to keep at school:
Appropriately sized diapers/pull-ups (sent daily or package at a time)
Wipes (sent daily or package at a time)
Clean change of clothing (pants, shirts, socks, *If potty training, shoes)
Daily snack or Class snack (Goldfish, Cheese-Itz, Crackers, etc.)
Kindergarten Grade Supply List
SUGGESTED SUPPLIES FOR ALL KINDER GRADE CLASSES
The Clark County School District will provide all necessary supplies to students. These items are not mandatory. Any item you are able to donate would be appreciated.
1 bottle of hand soap
8-10 glue sticks
1 box of Kleenex
1 package Crayola® markers (boys)
1 package dry erase markers
1 package pink erasers
2 ream/package white copy paper
1 package of 24 crayons
1 package jumbo/kindergarten pencils or regular pencils
1 box of gallon size plastic bags (Boys only)
1 box of sandwich size plastic bags (Girls only)
1 pair of Fiskars Scissors
1 package baby wipes
1 pencil box – (8x5)
2 solid color plastic pocket folders (no prongs)
1 package of stickers
1 package of colored pencils (girls)
First Grade Supply List
SUGGESTED SUPPLIES FOR ALL FIRST GRADE CLASSES
The Clark County School District will provide all necessary
supplies to students. These items are not mandatory. Any
item you are able to donate would be appreciated.
1 box (16 count) crayons
2 boxes of yellow #2 pencils
15 glue sticks
5 pink erasers
1 pair of FISKARS® for kids No. 5 blunt-tip scissors
1 plastic crayon/pencil box, 8 ½” x 5 ½”
1 box of low sugar snacks (animal crackers, cheez-its, pretzels, graham
crackers, goldfish, ritz crackers, wheat thins, etc.)
1 anti-bacterial liquid hand soap
3 reams of white copy paper
1 packet of colored printer paper
1 box of Ziploc gallon bags
1 box of sandwich bags
1 container of disinfecting wipes
2 boxes of facial tissue
1 packet of white board markers
ADDITONAL SUPPLIES FOR SPECIFIC TEACHERS
Herbert- Spiral notebooks
Third Grade Supply List
SUGGESTED SUPPLIES FOR ALL THIRD GRADE CLASSES
The Clark County School District will provide all necessary
supplies to students. These items are not mandatory. Any
item you are able to donate would be appreciated.
2 packages of yellow #2 pencils (NO mechanical pencils)
2 reams of white copy paper
2 pens
1 highlighter
1 package of glue sticks
1 package colored pencils or crayons (no larger than 48 count)
1 pair of scissors
2 large box of facial tissues
2 pocket folders
2 composition notebooks (no spiral notebooks)
1 package of Clorox/Lysol Wipes
1 package of dry erase markers
1 package pink erasers
1 pencil box
1 package of notebook paper lined (wide rule)
1 bottle of hand sanitizer
1 box of Gallon sized bags
1 box of sandwich sized bags
Second Grade Supply List
SUGGESTED SUPPLIES FOR ALL SECOND GRADE CLASSES
The Clark County School District will provide all necessary
supplies to students. These items are not mandatory. Any
item you are able to donate would be appreciated.
10 glue sticks
4 dozen wooden # 2 pencils (no mechanical pencils)
4 large pink eraser
1 pair of kid’s Fiskar scissors
1 box of crayons (16 or 24 count boxes are generally best)
1 package of dry erase markers
1 composition book (not spiral bound)
5 reams of white copy paper
3 plain solid colored pocket folders (no brads in middle)
(1 purple, 1 green, 1 orange)
2 containers of disinfectant wipes
2 rolls of paper towels
4 large boxes of facial tissues
1 8.5 X 5.5 plastic pencil box
1 box colored pencils
1 sharpener with a lid
*Note: All items will be shared by the class, except composition book, scissors
and crayons.*
Boys- 1 bottle of liquid soap, 1 box of gallon sized Ziploc bags
Girls- 1 bottle hand sanitizer, 1 box of sandwich sized Ziploc bags
Please note:
We respectfully ask that you not send 3-ring binders,
markers, mechanical pencils, extra folders as desks soon
become overcrowded.
Your child needs to carry a backpack to and from school
everyday. A light weight bag that hangs easily from a
hook is preferable to heavy bags. NO backpacks with
wheels, please! Smaller bags provide more space in the
classroom for safe movement.
Fifth Grade Supply List
SUGGESTED SUPPLIES FOR ALL FIFTH GRADE CLASSES
The Clark County School District will provide all necessary
supplies to students. These items are not mandatory. Any
item you are able to donate would be appreciated.
1 2in. 3-ring binder Please NO binders with zipper or velcro closures
1 set of binder dividers with pockets and 5 tabs
1 zipper supply pouch Please NO pencil boxes as there is no room in desks
1 colored pencil set
1 pair of scissors
1 dozen of pencils (#2 or mechanical with lead refills)
1 package of erasers
1 pencil sharpener with lid
1 package of glue sticks
1 package of lined notebook paper (wide ruled)
3 composition books; wide ruled; 100 sheets
1 backpack Please NO wheeled backpacks as they do not fit on the chairs
1 bottle of anti-bacterial hand soap
1 box of tissues (Kleenex)
1 set of fine-tip dry erase markers
1 clean sock (for erasing whiteboard)
1 box quart size Ziploc bags
Optional:
1 ruler
1 ream of white copy paper
$2.00 donation to help cover the cost of the yearly agenda would be appreciated.
Fourth Grade Supply List
SUGGESTED SUPPLIES FOR ALL FOURTH GRADE CLASSES
The Clark County School District will provide all necessary
supplies to students. These items are not mandatory. Any
item you are able to donate would be appreciated.
$2.00 donation for student agenda
24 #2 pencils
1 pencil sharpener with a lid
1 package of pink erasers
1 zippered pencil pouch
2 red pens (for correcting/editing)
4 glue sticks or 1 bottle of glue
1 package of colored pencils
1 pair of scissors
2 packages of wide-ruled lined paper
2 reams of copy paper
1 package of dry erase markers
1 dry erase marker eraser or old sock
1 highlighter
1 2in. binder
1 package of 5 tab dividers
1 package of page protectors
5 wide ruled spiral notebook (each a different color)
4 composition notebooks (black & white marble style in any color)
4 boxes of facial tissue
1 roll of paper towels (boys)
1 package wet ones (girls)
1 bottle of anti-bacterial hand soap
1 quart size Ziploc bags