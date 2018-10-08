Get Your Science on With Papa Roach in Crooked Teeth-Themed Would-You-Rather [Part 2]

Buckle up, nerds—it's time to get your Bill Nye on with Papa Roach.

Related: Papa Roach Talk Eating Bugs and Swimming with Sharks in Crooked Teeth Would-You-Rather [Part 3]

Crooked Teeth just dropped, and we’ve got a nice little preview for those of you who haven’t scooped up the album yet. By preview, we mean that Papa Roach played a Crooked Teeth-themed game of would-you-rather, and the entire thing was documented below.

This is a highly educational video in which you will learn not only the titles of the album’s tracks but also useless scientific knowledge, like are spiders venomous?

So go on—expand your mind.

Check back soon for the final installment of our three-part exclusive interview!