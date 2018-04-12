Nerd Talk: NASA's 4K Tour of the Moon is just Badass

As a tiny little virus running around changing the Earth to my own liking, it's a complex abstract idea to understand the scale, distance, and the barren surface of our natural satellite the moon. If you don't believe that Earth is round, please stop reading and go hate yell at someone on the internet, because the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter's (LRO) results will blow your head off its stupid neck.

NASA shot LRO up to the moon to check out what's going on up there. It employs laser systems including Lunar Orbital Laser Altimeter (LOLA - which shares the same name as my mother-in-law's dog that hates me) to understand the topography of the moon and its composition and it does it in much higher definition giving us these awesome 4k models. The whole thing is almost as complicated as the data collection and ensuing abuse by Facebook to give us these incredible images:

I've watched it three times already. I don't think in my lifetime we'll really be able to pull off something like a moon base for traveling deeper into space, but I like that we're actively studying what's happening up there. I can't even imagine how much cooler this will get as we send more sophisticated instruments up there to survey in greater depth. Maybe we'll finally find all that moon weed?