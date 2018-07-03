Greta Van Fleet Brush Off Led Zeppelin Comparisons

Greta Van Fleet have drawn both praise and ire for their striking similarities to Led Zeppelin--so much so that many listeners struggled to tell the bands apart!

But in an interview with FaceCulture, guitarist Jake Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner dismiss the claims that they intentionally ripped off the sound of the '70s rock gods. They explain that while they hadn't even realized the extent of their similarities, it's "one of the greatest compliments that could ever be given" to a band.

Watch the full interview below: