Holiday Havoc 2018: 311

311 was formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska by singer/guitarist Nick Hexum, singer S.A. Martinez, guitarist Tim Mahoney, drummer Chad Sexton and bassist P-Nut. The band now resides in Southern California.

311 mix rock, rap, reggae and funk into their own unique hybrid sound - and have developed a reputation as one of the most entertaining & dynamic live bands in the U.S.

Discography:

311 have released twelve studio albums, two greatest hits albums, two live albums, three DVD's and a boxed-set - and have sold over 9 million copies in the U.S. Their last ten albums reached the Top 10 on Billboard's Top 200 Sales Chart - and nine of their singles have reached the Top 10 on Billboard's Alternative Radio Chart (including three #1 singles Down, Love Song & Don't Tread On Me - along with Amber, All Mixed Up, Come Original, Creatures For Awhile, Hey You and Sunset in July).

In celebration of 25 years as a band, 311 released the 311 ARCHIVE boxed-set in June 2015 - featuring 4 CD's (81 tracks of B-sides, bonus tracks, pre-production recordings and demos from 1992-2014) plus a 60 page book of rare photos and memorabilia.

Touring:

311’s celebratory live shows & incessant touring schedule have earned them a massive grassroots following nationwide. 311’s annual summer headlining run, Unity Tour, has become one of the most anticipated concerts of the summer. Support acts on previous 311 Unity Tours have included Sublime with Rome, The Offspring, Snoop Dogg, Slightly Stoopid, Cypress Hill, The Roots, Matisyahu and Ziggy Marley.

Night 1:

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Bishop Briggs

Robert DeLong

Grandson

The Crystal Method

Night 2:

311

Young the Giant

Iration

DREAMERS

Barns Courtney