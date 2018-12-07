Holiday Havoc 2018: 311 Talk New Music, Favorite Deep Cuts

After 30 years as bandmates, the boys of 311 still get the same rush when they earn a headlining spot on the marquee.

“We are gonna fully bring it, we are gonna sweat the walls,” cracks founding bass player Aaron “P-Nut” Wills.

Wills and his musical accomplices headlined Night No. 2 of the event, with supporting acts Young the Giant, Iration, Dreamers, and Barns Courtney.

311’s appearance comes as the band is huddled in the studio recording a follow-up to their 2017 album, Mosaic, which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Rock and Top Alternative albums. The band already dropped a new single, “Self Esteem,” over the summer, and Wills says there’s more good stuff to come.

“Its really fun to back each other up and see what it turns into as we’re building this musical tattoo together,” he says. “It’s just fun to be part of that building process [in studio].”

Wills says they love to give longtime listeners deep cuts, to make the setlists more diverse.

‘Galaxy,’ ‘Offbeat Bare Ass,’ and ‘Tribute’ are just a few of the rarely heard tracks that Wills loves to play live, though he knows only “die hard” fans will recognize them.

“We don’t play a lot of those songs very much but I think that’s probably the thing that makes me love them so much,” he says. “There’s great stuff that we kind of keep in the closet and we air it out ever so rarely.

“That’s one of the reasons why the die-hards kind of hang on the way that they do, maybe waiting for us to go on a fall tour and play only deep cuts, because this summer was pretty ‘greatest hits’ heavy.”

