Holiday Havoc 2018: Bishop Briggs Talks Weather, Baby and K-Flay

Bishop Briggs is an X107.5 favorite -- so of course, we had to have her back to celebrate the year's end at Holiday Havoc 2018.

Talking with Ross Mahoney, the newly shorn Bishop was her usually upbeat self, enjoying Vegas' recent cold snap.

Of course, the conversation goes to her music and the drive to drop the new song "Baby" on the heels of a new album. The pair also talk about one of the song's big fans -- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda -- and Bishop's recent collab with K-Flay (that could bring us a new song soon).

Check out the entire conversation from Holiday Havoc 2018 above.