Holiday Havoc 2018: Grandson

Grandson is an alternative artist hailing from Toronto, Canada. Born in the small town of Englewood New Jersey, he relocated to the cultural melting pot of Toronto at a young age and grew up surrounded by music ranging from jazz and rock & roll to rap, dancehall and R&B.

Searching for his voice and for meaning in today’s divisive, chaotic world, grandson confronts the most pressing issues of his generation through his songwriting, such as financial inequality, governmental, environmental accountability and social justice, giving these topics a soundtrack with a genuine sense of urgency and frustration.

His music also touches on adolescence, relationships and the insecurities and difficulties of growing up through your 20s.

When asked about today’s music scene, he says: “I genuinely believe the world needs honest rock & roll, now more than ever.”

