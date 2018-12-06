Holiday Havoc 2018: Grandson Reveals All!

Without a doubt, 2018 has been an amazing year for the politically charged, always livewire personality that is Grandson.

With a new tour on the way in 2019, the "Blood//Water" singer rolled into Vegas to play Holiday Havoc 2018 on a wave of building popularity...so Ian asked about his whirlwind ascent.

During their chat, Grandson talks about the rewards of seeing all his hard work bear fruit, the mixed feeling about the Double X tattoos, and how he responses to those who don't agree with his opinionated views.

And you've got to hear the story about his recent tour mishap too!

Check out the complete Holiday Havoc 2018 interview now.