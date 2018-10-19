Holiday Havoc 2018: Thirty Seconds to Mars

See Thirty Seconds to Mars on Night 1 of X107.5's Holiday Havoc 2018. Get ticket information NOW!

Thirty Seconds to Mars, comprised of Jared and Shannon Leto hail from Los Angeles, CA. The band's eponymous debut album, 30 Seconds to Mars, was released in 2002 and remains a cult favorite. They went on to achieve worldwide success with the release of their second album A Beautiful Lie (2005), which sold over 5 million copies. Their next release was This Is War in 2009. The recording process of the album was marked by a legal dispute with record label EMI that eventually became the subject of the award winning and acclaimed documentary film Artifact (2012). Thirty Seconds to Mars then released the fourth album, Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams (2013), to critical and commercial success. The band has sold over 15 million albums worldwide and sells out arenas and stadiums globally.

Thirty Seconds to Mars has received numerous awards and accolades throughout their career, including a dozen MTV Awards, a Billboard Music Award and a Guinness World Record for the Longest Running Tour in history. On July 4th, the band shot a documentary titled A Day In the Life of America. Including over 90 crews in all 50 states (plus Washington DC and Puerto Rico), the project captures American life in a single day. A Day in the Life of America is due for release in 2018. The band most recently released their fifth studio album, America via Interscope Records which debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 Chart and #1 on the Billboard Rock Chart. The first two singles off the album, “Walk on Water,” and “Dangerous Night” both hit #1 on radio’s Mediabase Alternative Chart.

Video of Thirty Seconds To Mars - Dangerous Night (Music Video)

Night 1:

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Bishop Briggs

Robert DeLong

Grandson

The Crystal Method

Night 2:

311

Young the Giant

Iration

DREAMERS

Barns Courtney