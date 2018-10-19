Holiday Havoc 2018: Young the Giant

See Young the Giant on Night 2 of X107.5's Holiday Havoc 2018. Get ticket information NOW!

Young The Giant just released Mirror Master, the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Home of the Strange.

Their fourth studio album is a reflective LP that moves without limits and stays cohesive while still managing to weave listeners through a variety of sounds.

From the atmospheric opener “Superposition” to the groovy “Brother’s Keeper,” this album is filled with undeniably infectious tracks that will be stuck in our heads for weeks.

The first four songs are all of the previously-released singles, seeming to get them out of the way before diving into the rest of the 12-track LP. The singles maintain their places as some of our favorite songs on the album, each showing a slightly different preview of the full picture that is Mirror Master.

Video of Young the Giant: Superposition [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Night 1:

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Bishop Briggs

Robert DeLong

Grandson

The Crystal Method

Night 2:

311

Young the Giant

Iration

DREAMERS

Barns Courtney