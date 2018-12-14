How to Throw Darts Like a Pro

Tips on how to improve your game from the Southern Nevada Dart Association

December 14, 2018
Categories: 
Features
Local
Videos

 

Tips on how to improve your dart game at Rounders Grilling & Gaming from Pat Carrigan of the Southern Nevada Dart Assocation.

1. Posture

2. Patience

3. Practice.

Pay, eat and sip an icy Bud Light at Rounders locations around Las Vegas.

This is sponsored content produced by Entercom Las Vegas in collaboration with Bud Light.


 

Tags: 
Darts
Rounders
Pat Carrigan
Southern Nevada Dart Association
Bar games
beer
Video
Local
Features