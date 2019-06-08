OBC 2019: grandson: “Kids Around the World Are Same as Us...and They’re Terrified.”

The grandson revolution is banging on all cylinders -- and if you aren’t familiar with the Canadian indie rock darling-slash-political firebrand yet...well, where the hell have you been?

We won’t lie...grandson, AKA Jordan Benjamin, has become an X107.5 favorite in recent years.

Beyond being an incredibly good dude, grandson is charting an inspirationally-charged career these days, balancing blistering, high energy performances with a vanguard-pushing political awareness aimed at galvanizing youth to step up and take an active role on the world stage.

And in the proud tradition of artists like Linkin Park and Rage Against the Machine, grandson isn’t pulling any punches.

Still powering up and building momentum off the recent success of his last single “Apologize,” grandson stopped by The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to see his old buddy Ian and give us an update on where he’s at before his set at Night 2 of OBC 2019.

Check out the complete interview -- and don't miss all the artist interviews from OBC 2019!