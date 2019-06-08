OBC 2019: SHAED Ride the “Trampoline” to Success

Land a single at no. 1 on the Billboard charts -- and everything changes. Just ask Chelsea, Spencer and Max of SHAED.

With their smash "Trampoline" becoming their first single to top the Billboard Alternative chart, the trio came roaring into Vegas for their second time ever to play Night 1 of OBC 2019.

Sitting down with Ian at The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, they chatted about the very real-world origins of "Trampoline," the DC music scene and some of the...umm...interesting band names the group experimented with before their breakout success.

Check out the complete interview -- and don't miss all the artist interviews from OBC 2019!