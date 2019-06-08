OBC 2019: SYML's Debut Album Hit Last Month...is Another Already on the Way?

If you've been sonically snared by the criminally catchy "Clean Eyes," then you already know Brian Fennel, aka SYML.

The uninitiated got a chance to join the SYML phenomena firsthand with the indie darling's first Las Vegas show as part of Night 1 of OBC 2019.

After SYML and Ian took in the awesome surroundings at The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the pair talked about SYML's Seattle roots and influences, the success of his solo career after time in the indie band Barcelona and the origins of his shimmering, emotionally-charged songs.

And he even let us in on some breaking SYML news -- that a new album MAY be even closer than we think. And no, we DON'T mean his self-titled debut that just dropped five weeks ago!

