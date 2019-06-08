OBC 2019: X Ambassadors Preview New Songs, Debut Live “Confidence” With K.Flay

It took a second for X Ambassadors lead singer Sam Harris to remember exactly where the band was the previous night. Of course, it isn’t hard to understand why there might be a moment of confusion when you’ve spent the last decade in a band of well-seasoned road warriors like the power trio from Ithaca, New York.

Harris, his brother Casey Harris and drummer Adam Levin rolled by The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to sit down with Ian for a few minutes before X Ambassadors’ OBC 2019 Night 2 headlining set.

And it was a real treat for the X107.5 listeners at The Barbershop as the guys introduced three new songs off the band’s upcoming album Orion before the record drops next week.

“We took our time making this record,” Sam Harris said. “We can’t wait for you guys to hear it.”

The guys talked about the different writing process on putting Orion together, including the track “Confidence,” a collaboration with fellow OBC 2019 artist K.Flay. In fact, Harris let everyone know the song would be getting its live debut on stage that night.

The guys also talked about Casey’s influence in creating the album art for Orion. While you might wonder how the keyboardist, blind since birth due to Senior-Loken syndrome, could take that active role...well, watch the discussion to find out.

Check out the complete interview -- and don't miss all the artist interviews from OBC 2019!