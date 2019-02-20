IDKHow Figure It Out at Studio X

I Don't Know How But They Found Me isn't just the name of Dallon Weekes (Panic! at the Disco) and Ryan Seaman's (Falling in Reverse) musical collaboration. It basically describes almost a year of the pair deliberately keeping the existence of the power duo under wraps.

The former Panic! bassist and Falling drummer met up in 2008 when both were members of another band, The Brobecks. The guys came up with the idea for IDKHow almost a decade ago, but after deciding to make it a real band in 2016, the pair performed months of live unannounced gigs together, while denying they were actually a band.

Of course, the guys eventually discarded the secrecy in 2017 and released their first official EP 1981 Extended Play back in November -- and now IDKHow are poised to break out big.

During a stop in X107.5's Studio X, Weekes and Seaman played some songs for fans and chatted with Ross Mahoney about their unconventional origin.

