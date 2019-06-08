OBC 2019: AJR Talk Writer’s Block, Life on the Road and How Touring Can Make You Crazy

Who needs national television when you've got a prime slot in Las Vegas to play OBC 2019?

Ryan, Jack and Adam Met, better known as AJR, postponed an appearance on Good Morning America to be part of OBC Night 1 -- and they didn't disappoint!

The brothers hung out with Mahoney and Sylvia at The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to talk about their set, their single "100 Bad Days" off their new album Neotheater and a whole lot more.

Like how the guys tackle writer's block. And whether it's harder to stay focused in the studio or on the road. And speaking of touring, you'll be entertained to hear what the boys do to keep themselves busy during all that down time moving from town to town.

Check out the complete interview -- and don't miss all the artist interviews from OBC 2019!