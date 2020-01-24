BEER FOR BREAKFAST: Stone W00t Stout 11.5%

Stone Brewing W00t Stout

Stone Imperial Russian Stout has 11.5% ABV and 45 IBUS. Today is being served from an incredibly intricate and colorful can that came in a six pack.

Proper Glassware: A Standard Pint Glass

Serve @: 50-55°F

Look: The Stone w00t stout pours a deep black but it does has hints of mahogany around the edges of the glass when held to a light source. An ample amount dark brown head sits nicely atop the stout much like a king wears a magnificent crown. There isn’t much carbonation with this stout but that isn’t unusual.

Smell: The nose of The Stone w00t stouts has aromas of chocolate, roasted coco beans, a slight tinge of vanilla. I can barely detect any alcohol in this stout from the nose alone.

Taste: This starts off with big roasted malts with with nots of coffee and chocolate. There is also a nice light sweetness that peaks through as it warms. This is a rich beverage.

Feel: Thick and almost and feels almost like Chocolate Milk. There is very little carbonation. Smooth.

Drinkability: This isn’t an everyday drinker but that doesn’t take away from the drinkability score. It’s big. It’s delicious. I dig it.

Food pairing recommendations: Chicken Fried Chicken with Mashed Potato’s with brown gravy.

4.2 out of 5 on the Mahoney’s Beer Scale of Supremacy