BeerForBreakfast: Bells Best Brown Ale

Bell’s Best Brown Ale

The Bell’s Best Brown Ale has 5.8% ABV and 187 calories and 16 carbs per can. It’s being served from a 12oz aluminum can; this brown ale was brewed just over 3 months ago but Bell’s says this particular ale is best consumed within 6 months.. The beer was was priced at 9.99 a six pack….it WAS NOT on sale.

Proper Glassware: A 12oz Pint Glass and/or a Standard Beer Mug.

Serve @: 45-50°F

Look: The Bell’s Brown pours a beautiful amberish brown body with about 2 inches of light tan head that dissipated quickly. It is lightly carbonated and left behind trace amounts of lacing down the side of my glass.

Smell: There is a nice toasted malt base that is followed by some nice hints of caramel. This beer has an inviting nose for sure

Taste: This is incredibly smooth and almost creamy brown ale with a semi sweetness that runs throughout. The toffee sweetness is followed by the malts and a distinct nuttiness that balances the flavors nicely. There are almost no hops present and that lends itself to a mostly dry and enjoyable finish

Feel: Light to Medium Bodied. Smooth. Refreshing

Drinkability: Brown ale ales are one of the most overlooked traditional styles in the craft beer world these days and they shouldn’t be. I think the Bell’s Best Brown Ale is a very easy to drink brown ale, it tastes great, it’s available year round and all over the country and overall it’s just a a good beer done right.

3.7 out of 5 on the Mahoney’s Beer Scale of Supremacy