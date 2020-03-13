BEERFORBREAKFAST: Bells Oberon Ale

Bell’s Brewery Oberon Ale

The Oberon Ale American Wheat Ale has 5.8% ABV with 187 calories and 16.2 carbs and is being served from a blue and orange 16oz can which is available from late March to the early fall.

Proper Glassware: Pint Glass, Mug, or Stein.

Serve @: 40-45°F

Look: The Oberon Ale pours a hazy straw yellow body with a massive 3 1/2 inches of cloud like fluffy white head.

Smell: The nose on this isn’t overwhelming. I get notes of wheat, mild hints of malt and a decent amount of citrus and orange. No alcohol at all is present.

Taste: The Oberon Ale isn’t going to blow your taste buds off but it does have a bit of a spiciness that isn’t super common among wheat ales which really sets this apart from the rest. Once you delve into the body you get flavors citrus and wheat the flow into a somewhat juicy finish that lingers for a bit.

Feel: Light bodied and nicely carbonated.

Drinkability: This is a very easy to drink ale. It’s the perfect beer for spring as it starts to warm up outside, if you’re out golfing, picnicking or just out for a stroll this a perfect compliment. American Wheat Ales hold a special place in my heart, seeing that this style was the very first craft beer I ever sampled and enjoyed. The Oberon Ale is a great example and definitely worth checking out.

4.1 out of 5 on the Mahoney’s Beer Scale of Supremacy